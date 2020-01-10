|
|
Juanita Foote McCoy
Town of LaGrange - Juanita Foote McCoy, 82, of the town of LaGrange, passed away Monday, January 6, 2020 at her home.
She was born in Bogue Chitto, Mississippi January 7, 1937, the daughter of Charles Foote and Euphemia Case. She was predeceased by her husband, David J. McCoy in 1998.
Mrs. McCoy held various jobs, including the Grand Union in LaGrange, and lastly IBM in E. Fishkill. She was a member of the First Reformed Church of Fishkill, of which she was a choir member for a number of years, also the Senior Center in Poughkeepsie, and the Red Hat Society. She enjoyed gardening, and was known for her green thumb. Flora from her beautiful gardens flourishes throughout the Hudson Valley and beyond.
She is survived by 3 sons, Robert McCoy (Andrea) of Fishkill, Philip McCoy of Poughkeepsie, Drew McCoy of Poughkeepsie, a grandchild, Amber McCoy Snapp of Portland, OR., a sister, Geraldine Scott of Lakewood, CO. She was predeceased by 4 brothers.
A Memorial service will be held on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 11:00Am at the First Reformed Church, 1153 Main St., Fishkill. A reception will follow in the church hall. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the SPCA, First Reformed Church of Fishkill, or Poughkeepsie Senior Center 14 Abe's Way, Poughkeepsie, N.Y. 12603
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Jan. 10 to Jan. 12, 2020