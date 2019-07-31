|
|
Juanita Smith Greenwood
Poughkeepsie - His daughter home to rest.
On Thursday, July 25, 2019, Juanita Smith Greenwood, 80 a resident of the Town of Poughkeepsie, New York departed this life at Vassar Hospital.
Juanita was born on March 5, 1939 in Louisville, Alabama, she was daughter of Eunice Smith of Syracuse, New York and Floyd Baxter who is deceased. She was the third eldest of seven children.
Juanita was a graduate of the Louisville school district. She was an avid cook and baker during her youth. She accepted Christ at an early age, and was a member of Beulah Baptist Church in Poughkeepsie, New York, there she participated in Bible studies, Senior choir and followed the pastor and his ministries to other communities. She enjoyed traveling on cruises to the Caribbean, visiting Japan and other States.
She worked tirelessly to assist other people in the mental health field. She was employed at Hudson River Psychiatric Center for over 9 years. She welcomed many women into her home as family. She was the treasurer for family care provider association. Juanita was a recipient of the social action community, Black Achievers Awards in community service.
She was an angel to the family and all that knew her.
We love you Mommy rest in Peace.
Juanita leaves to cherish her loving memory; her daughters, Beverly A. Reeves of Brooklyn, NY, Deborah Reeves Duncan of Poughkeepsie, NY, 3 grandchildren, Seiyed Duncan of California, Tiffanie Duncan and Asaad Culver of Poughkeepsie, NY, 2 great-grandchildren, Miles Culver and Issabella Neshiwat of Poughkeepsie; 3 siblings, Annie Ruth Blackmon of Eufaula, AL, Ray Smith and Nancy Mendoza of Syracuse, NY, several nieces and nephews and two devoted friends.
She was predeceased by brothers, Willie C. Smith, John Smith and sister, Lillie Mae Jackson.
Ms. Greenwood will repose 10-11 a.m., Friday, August 2, 2019 at Beulah Baptist Church, 92 Catharine Street, Poughkeepsie, NY. Funeral Service 11:00 a.m. at the church. Rev. Dr. Jesse V. Bottoms will officiate. Interment at Poughkeepsie Rural Cemetery, Poughkeepsie, NY. Professional services entrusted to Rhodes Funeral Homes, 43 Fairview Ave., Poughkeepsie, NY 12601. "Committed To Being The Very Best" Call us anytime 452-2894 or 452-6143.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on July 31, 2019