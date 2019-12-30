|
|
Judith A. McBride
Judith A. McBride passed away unexpectedly Sunday December 22, 2019 at the age of 79. Judy was born in Lafayette, Indiana to Charles Lamb and Louise Bumbleburg Lamb. Raised by their mother, Judy and her two sisters grew up with Catholic school, Columbia Park Zoo, frozen custard, Purdue University and lots of Bumbleburg family time.
While working at Purdue, Judy met her husband, Jerome McBride. Moving often for Jerry's career, Judy and Jerry lived in the Bronx, Hastings, and Poughkeepsie, NY as well as Worthington and Mansfield, OH. Judy was an at-home mom involved with her children and later worked at Spackenkill High School until she retired. Judy moved to Perrysburg, OH to be with her daughters and grandchildren. She loved to laugh, tell jokes, tease, and just be "ornery" as she would say. She touched the lives of many and will never be forgotten.
Judy is survived by her children, Joelle Floriana (Theodore) and Julie Stepp (Donald, Joel LeCaptain); her grandchildren, Cameron, Connor, Nicole and Nathan; her two sisters, Mary Lou Fadely (Robert) and Patricia Conquest (Douglas); her niece, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.
She is predeceased by her parents; her husband, and her nephew, Steven Fadely.
Services will be held at Coyle Funeral Home, 1770 S. Reynolds Rd. on Friday January 3, 2020. Visitation will be from 9-11 a.m. A prayer service will start at 11 a.m. An Interment Service will follow at Saint Rose Cemetery in Perrysburg, OH. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the or the Alzheimer's/Dementia Association. Please view Judy's Memorial Video Tribute and leave condolences at CoyleFuneralHome.com.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Dec. 30 to Dec. 31, 2019