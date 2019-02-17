Services
Resources
1935 - 2019
Judith Ann Enderle Obituary
Judith Ann Enderle

Wappingers Falls - Judith Ann Enderle, a 45 year resident of Dutchess County, left us for Heaven on February 11, 2019 at the age of 83.

She was born in the Bronx to the late Walter Martin and Helena Danielczyk Lucker on February 13, 1935.

While attending Concordia College she met her beloved husband of 54 years, Robert Herman Enderle. They married on June 8, 1958 at Grace Lutheran Church in the Bronx and cherished each other until Mr. Enderle's death in 2014.

Judith remained active in the Lutheran Church and was an avid antiques collector, but she most loved to spend time laughing with her family and friends.

Judith is survived by her three children, Lisa Wilson, Suzanne and her husband, Robert Finocchiaro and Robert and his wife, Marie-Louise Enderle; grandchildren, Alexander, Nicholas and Zachary Finocchiaro, Max Wilson and Marcus Enderle.

Visitation will be held on Friday, February 22, 2019 from 5 to 8 PM at Allen Funeral Home, 3270 Franklin Ave., Millbrook, NY 12545. Funeral services will be held 11AM on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at All Saints Lutheran Church, 133 N. Cross Rd., LaGrangeville, NY 12540.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Fisher House, at Fisherhouse.org, a non-profit organization that supports veterans, active military personnel and their families with housing, food and loving care while the service member receives medical treatment.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Feb. 17, 2019
