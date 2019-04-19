|
|
Judith Ann Joy Surber
Palmyra, VA - Judith Ann Joy Surber of Palmyra, VA died peacefully at her home on Sunday, April 7, 2019. She was born on March 13, 1939 in Rhinebeck, NY to Frederick and Mildred Joy. Judy was preceded in death by her parents, her grandson, Joseph Walczak, and her husband of 57 years, Blair Surber.
She is survived by her daughter Joy (Walczak) Byington of MI and her son Gregory Blair Surber of TX; five grandchildren, Jacob, Ellen, Samuel and Megan Walczak and Keith Surber. She was also blessed to have had four great-grandchildren: Terrallyn Surber and Declan, Roman, and Nora Walczak.
Judy graduated from the Vassar Brothers Hospital School of Nursing in 1959 and worked as a Registered Nurse for many years.
On August 9, 1960 Judy married Blair Surber in Illinois. They resided in Dutchess County, New York. An active member of the Hopewell Reformed Church, Judy served on the consistory overseeing the Extended Care Ministry. She also was a member of the Wednesday Club in East Fishkill, NY and remained an honorary member until the time of her death.
Judy was a thirty year member of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution. She began at the Melzingah Chapter in NY where she held two chapter offices and was recognized as State Outstanding Registrar before transferring to the Jack Jouett Chapter in VA where she was Chapter Regent for six years. She continued to serve in various capacities until most recently serving as the Virginia State Regent 2016-2019. She exceeded her State Regent's Project fundraising goal to underwrite a conference room in the newly built Center for the Constitution, at Montpelier, the lifelong home of James Madison.
Not only did Judy love her Country and respect the Constitution of the United States of America, but she also was a lifetime lover of nature and animals, with a special affection for Welsh Corgis, especially her dear, sweet "Buddy".
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the 2019-2022 State Regent's Project at : State Treasurer, Virginia DAR, 1814 Pocahontas Street, Lynchburg, VA 24501-4416 (this will allow her vision to continue), or to Caring For Creatures, a not-for-profit animal sanctuary, at: 352 Sanctuary Lane, Palmyra, VA 22963.
A memorial service to honor Judy's life will be announced at a later time.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Apr. 19, 2019