|
|
Judith Ann Miller
Town of Poughkeepsie - "Rejoice with your family in the beautiful land of life."- Albert Einstein
This quote is attributed to one of the greatest minds of the 20th century, but it could have easily passed the lips of the beloved matriarch of our family, Judy Miller. Judy devoted her life to her family. She reveled in our happiness, and we were so blessed to enjoy her generous spirit.
Judy Miller, 76, of the Town of Poughkeepsie, passed away peacefully at home on Friday, September 13, 2019 with her family by her side.
Born on August 4, 1943 in Syracuse, she was the daughter of the late Harold and Margaret Regan McMahon. Judy was a graduate of the Immaculata Academy in Hamburg, NY.
Judy moved to Poughkeepsie to attend the Hudson River State Hospital School of Nursing. In Poughkeepsie, she met the love of her life, James Miller Sr. They married in St. Martin DePorres Church in Poughkeepsie on September 28, 1963. Her husband of fifty-five years survives at home.
Along with her sisters-in-law, Bitsy and Millie, Judy owned and operated the former Junction Saloon on Fairview Avenue in the Town of Poughkeepsie. She was also a dispatcher and EMT with the former Alamo Ambulance and a dispatcher with CIA Security and APA Security until her retirement, at which time she continued to fulfill her greatest work, nurturing, loving, and entertaining her family and her many friends. Everyone who knew Judy adored her, for she offered the finest example of kindness, selflessness, and acceptance, but she kept us on our toes with her sharp sense of humor. All are sure to have a comic Judy story. Judy derived great pleasure in offering the consummate holiday celebration, lavishing her loved ones with gifts, and cruising with her lifelong mate and crew. Above all, however, her greatest joy was her grandchildren. They meant the world to her.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her two sons, James Miller Jr. and wife, Joan, of Hyde Park, and David Miller and wife, Shawna, of Lacey, Washington; daughter, Eileen Miller, and fiancé, Rob Sweet, of Poughkeepsie; four grandchildren, Hannah (Frank "Tripp") Avrett of Suwannee, Georgia, Madison and Gunner Miller of Lacey, and Elizabeth Miller of Hyde Park; brother, Robert McMahon, of Blasdell, NY; and many nieces and nephews.
She is also survived by her sisters-in-law, Bitsy Stopski, and husband, Vic, and Irene Miller, all of Poughkeepsie, and her best friend, Ann Marie Gemmel of Florida.
Her beloved "grand-pup", George, brought her much comfort these past few years.
We take great comfort in knowing that Judy is now rejoined with her beloved son, Ronald. In addition to her parents, she is also predeceased by her two sisters and their husbands, Peggy and Ed Cromp, and Jeanne and Jack Boje; brother, Thomas McMahon; brothers-in-law, Louis and Robert Miller; sisters-in-law, Helen McMahon, and Millie Cruger, and her husband, James "Dutch" Cruger, and her dear friend, Tom Gemmel.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Dr. Simon Gorwara, and Dr. Davide DeBellis and his nurse, Ann Marie, for their compassionate care and support.
Calling hours will be from 3 to 7 pm, Thursday, September 19th at Sweet's Funeral Home, Rte. 9, Hyde Park.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Fr. Patrick Curley at 10am, Friday, September 20th at Our Lady of The Rosary Chapel of St. Peter's Parish, 185 Hudson View Dr., Poughkeepsie.
In keeping with her wishes, cremation will follow, and her ashes will be interred in the family plot in Calvary Cemetery in Poughkeepsie at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, Judy's family respectfully requests memorial donations to the , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. ()
In closing, a close family friend summed it best by saying "If your worth is valued by how much others loved you, then Judy was priceless."
To send an online condolence, or for directions, please visit www.sweetsfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Sept. 15, 2019