Judith Ann SchmittBeekman - Judith Ann Schmitt, 79, a resident of Dutchess County since 1968 and formerly of Woodlawn, died on August 16, 2020 at her home.Born in the Bronx on October 17, 1940, she was the daughter of Patrick and Margaret (Gott) Kiely. Judith was employed as a Registered Nurse, and then received her Masters Degree in Social Work. She was a parishioner of St. Denis Church. She enjoyed reading, listening to music, talking on the phone, and praying the Rosary. She loved everyone.On May 5, 1962 at St. Barnabas Church in Woodlawn, Judith married Walter Bernard Schmitt who predeceased her on November 14, 2011. Judith is survived by her daughter, Lesa Schmitt and her children, Levi Walter and Margeaux Judith; her daughter, Laura Anne Kiely Kukreja, her husband Sunil, and their children, Arya Raj and Ananya Raj; her siblings, Janet Ayala, Christine Horan and Paul Kiely; and multiple loving nieces, nephews and friends.The Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Friday at 10am at St. Denis Church, 602 Beekman Road, Hopewell Junction. Arrangements are under the direction of the McHoul Funeral Home, Inc.