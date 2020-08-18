1/1
Judith Ann Schmitt
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Judith's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Judith Ann Schmitt

Beekman - Judith Ann Schmitt, 79, a resident of Dutchess County since 1968 and formerly of Woodlawn, died on August 16, 2020 at her home.

Born in the Bronx on October 17, 1940, she was the daughter of Patrick and Margaret (Gott) Kiely. Judith was employed as a Registered Nurse, and then received her Masters Degree in Social Work. She was a parishioner of St. Denis Church. She enjoyed reading, listening to music, talking on the phone, and praying the Rosary. She loved everyone.

On May 5, 1962 at St. Barnabas Church in Woodlawn, Judith married Walter Bernard Schmitt who predeceased her on November 14, 2011. Judith is survived by her daughter, Lesa Schmitt and her children, Levi Walter and Margeaux Judith; her daughter, Laura Anne Kiely Kukreja, her husband Sunil, and their children, Arya Raj and Ananya Raj; her siblings, Janet Ayala, Christine Horan and Paul Kiely; and multiple loving nieces, nephews and friends.

The Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Friday at 10am at St. Denis Church, 602 Beekman Road, Hopewell Junction. Arrangements are under the direction of the McHoul Funeral Home, Inc.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Poughkeepsie Journal from Aug. 18 to Aug. 19, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved