Judith Beloin
WAPPINGERS FALLS - Judith E. Beloin, 77, an area resident for 50 years, died on September 19, 2020 at home. She previously lived in Pleasantville.
Born in Dobbs Ferry on September 12, 1943, she was the daughter of the late Frederick and Ellen (Cee) Beloin. Judy was employed as a Registered Nurse for 42 years at Vassar Brothers Medical Center where she worked in the ICU, CCU, as well as in an administrative position.
Judy will be remembered as a very special person who was always helping others. She was steadfast and loyal to everyone she loved. Judy shared a wonderful 45 years with her partner, Joanne Papio who survives at home. She will be remembered as a favorite aunt to her nieces and nephews, Joseph Carfi and his wife Rebecca of East Hills, Rocco Carfi and his wife Lana of Wingdale, Laura Tyler and her husband Tom of Pawling, and Oliver Noble and his husband Julio of Brooklyn and many great-nieces and great-nephews. In addition to her parents, Judy was also predeceased by her sister, Dolores "Dolly" Noble.
The family would like to thank her neighbors, who were also her close friends, Kim, Joanne, and Lily, for providing help and support throughout Judy's journey.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Friday at 10 am at St. Mary, Our Lady of the Falls, 11 Clinton Street, Wappingers Falls. In compliance with NYS guidelines, social distancing and face masks will be required.
Donations may be made in her memory to Dutchess County SPCA or American Cancer Society
Donations may be made in her memory to Dutchess County SPCA or American Cancer Society.
