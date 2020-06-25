Judith Elizabeth (Pink) Bradshaw
Hyde Park - On June 24, 2020 heaven gained another angel with the passing of a beloved wife, mother and grandmother, Judith E. Bradshaw, 74, of Hyde Park.
Born March 6, 1946, in Poughkeepsie to Walter and Helen (Paroli) Pink, Judi graduated from Roosevelt High School . She spent her childhood and teenage years boating on the Hudson River with her father as captain, where she shared stories about traveling through the locks. She also participated in many field trial races with her family, and it was there where she met the love of her life, Robert Bradshaw. They married on November 16, 1963 in Mt. Carmel Church and settled in Hyde Park.
Judi retired from her career as Senior Secretary at IBM to raise her two children, Scott Bradshaw of Wingdale, and Lori Cornett of Hyde Park. She supported them in all of their pursuits whether it was attending their sporting events or surprising them with dirt bikes at Christmas and volunteering at Ace Motocross track. She fed their sense of adventure by taking them and their friends on day trips to Seaside Heights and Asbury Park and skiing in the Catskills, and allowing for a garage full of snowmobiles, dirt bikes and four wheelers. During this time she also remained a dedicated volunteer at Vassar Brothers Hospital for 20 years.
Then along came several grandchildren, who she showered with similar love and support and was affectionately known as Grammy. She never once missed an opportunity to express her love and pride for the accomplishments of her children or grandchildren. She played an integral part in the raising of two of her grandchildren that lived locally, Kyle and Russell Bradshaw of Wingdale. It is with her they experienced weekly excursions, days at the Dutchess County Fair, learning to swim at a neighbor's pool, fishing off the banks or riding four wheelers in the yard.
She, as well as the rest of the family, are thankful for the unconditional love and lifetime of support from her sister, Nancy Skeens.
Judi is survived by her husband of 56 years, Robert. He remained equally devoted to her as she to him. They fittingly held each other's hand until the peaceful end. She is also survived by children, Scott (and wife Gretchen) and Lori; several grandchildren in New York and Tennessee; sister, Nancy Skeens, and niece, Shannon Skeens, both of Hyde Park. She was predeceased by her son-in-law, Jimmy Cornett, of Tennessee and her brother-in-law, Frank Skeens, of Hyde Park.
Memorial and burial services will be private at the convenience of the family. Donations in her honor to the Hudson Valley Hospice Foundation, 374 Violet Avenue, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601 (www.hvhospice.org), or, Meals on Wheels of Greater Hyde Park, 1 Church Street, Hyde Park, NY 12538 (www.mealsonwheelsofhp.org) will be greatly appreciated. Judi personally knows the benefits Hospice can provide and the family is eternally grateful to her daughter, Lori, for her loving guidance and oversight throughout the entire process.
Arrangements are under the direction of Sweet's Funeral Home, Inc., Hyde Park
Published in Poughkeepsie Journal from Jun. 25 to Jun. 28, 2020.