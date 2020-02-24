|
Judith Gardner Oxendine
Hope Mills, NC - Judith Gardner Oxendine, age 71 of Hope Mills, NC, passed away on February 20, 2020.
Funeral Services will be conducted at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, February 27, 2020 at the Richard Boles Funeral Service Chapel. Burial will follow the service in Tribal Mound Cemetery, Pembroke, NC.
Born July 16, 1948 in Lynchburg, Virginia, Judith was a loving daughter of the late James Gardner and Catherine Hancock Gardner. She retired after many years from Rite Aid, and the owner and operator of a cleaning business. Formerly of New York, she served as a member of the Faith Assembly of God Church where she enjoyed singing in the church choir and loved spending her time snowmobiling. She loved the outdoors, swinging, gardening and working in her flowers. Her happiest times were those she shared with her family and friends.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her brother, Jimmy Gardner.
Judith is survived by her husband, Allen Oxendine of their home in Hope Mills, NC; sons, Josh Foster (A) of New York, Keith Oxendine of Pembroke, NC; Gregory Allen Oxendine of Raleigh, NC; Nick Oxendine of Texas; her daughters, Heather Foster and Melissa Foster both of Poughkeepsie, NY, Brandy Locklear of Pembroke, NC; a sister, Carol of Salisbury, MD. She also leaves behind nine grandchildren, three great grandchildren and a host of loving family and many friends.
Visitation will be Wednesday evening from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m. at Richard Boles Funeral Service.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Feb. 24 to Feb. 26, 2020