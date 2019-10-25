|
|
Judith Garrett Giglio McAliney
Warwick - Judith Garrett Giglio McAliney of Warwick, NY, entered into rest on October 24, 2019, after a courageous battle with cancer that she fought with great humor and love. She was 81.
The daughter of the late Edward Garrett & Margaret Nolan Garrett, she was born on March 7, 1938 in New York, NY.
She is survived by son, Joseph Giglio & wife Cynthia of Santa Anna, CA; son, Dennis Giglio & wife Karen of Hyde Park, NY; daughter, Tara Wood of Warwick, NY; 4 grandchildren, Allison Thomson (Kyle); Eric Giglio; Shanna & Eddie Wood; 2 great grandchildren, Natalie & Lucas; 4 stepsons, 2 stepdaughters and 19 step-grandchildren; along with numerous nieces, nephews & cousins.
She was predeceased by 2 husbands, Joseph Giglio & James McAliney; brother, Dennis Garrett; grandson, Brian Walker and son-in-law, Edwin Wood.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, October 27th from 2-4 & 7-9pm at T.S. Purta Funeral Home, 690 County Rt#1, Pine Island, NY 10969.
A funeral mass will be held 10:30AM Monday, October 28th at St. Stephen the first Martyr, 75 Sanfordville Road, Warwick, NY 10990.
Cremation will be held privately following the services.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Warwick Humane Society, PO Box 61, Warwick, NY 10990.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the T.S. Purta Funeral Home
To send a condolence online, or for directions please go to www.purtafuneralhome.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Oct. 25 to Oct. 26, 2019