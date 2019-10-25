Services
T S Purta Funeral Home
690 County Rte 1
Pine Island, NY 10969
(845) 258-4700
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
T S Purta Funeral Home
690 County Rte 1
Pine Island, NY 10969
View Map
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
T S Purta Funeral Home
690 County Rte 1
Pine Island, NY 10969
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Stephen the First Martyr
75 Sanfordville Rd.
Warwick, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Judith McAliney
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Judith Garrett Giglio McAliney

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Judith Garrett Giglio McAliney Obituary
Judith Garrett Giglio McAliney

Warwick - Judith Garrett Giglio McAliney of Warwick, NY, entered into rest on October 24, 2019, after a courageous battle with cancer that she fought with great humor and love. She was 81.

The daughter of the late Edward Garrett & Margaret Nolan Garrett, she was born on March 7, 1938 in New York, NY.

She is survived by son, Joseph Giglio & wife Cynthia of Santa Anna, CA; son, Dennis Giglio & wife Karen of Hyde Park, NY; daughter, Tara Wood of Warwick, NY; 4 grandchildren, Allison Thomson (Kyle); Eric Giglio; Shanna & Eddie Wood; 2 great grandchildren, Natalie & Lucas; 4 stepsons, 2 stepdaughters and 19 step-grandchildren; along with numerous nieces, nephews & cousins.

She was predeceased by 2 husbands, Joseph Giglio & James McAliney; brother, Dennis Garrett; grandson, Brian Walker and son-in-law, Edwin Wood.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, October 27th from 2-4 & 7-9pm at T.S. Purta Funeral Home, 690 County Rt#1, Pine Island, NY 10969.

A funeral mass will be held 10:30AM Monday, October 28th at St. Stephen the first Martyr, 75 Sanfordville Road, Warwick, NY 10990.

Cremation will be held privately following the services.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Warwick Humane Society, PO Box 61, Warwick, NY 10990.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the T.S. Purta Funeral Home

To send a condolence online, or for directions please go to www.purtafuneralhome.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Oct. 25 to Oct. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Judith's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now