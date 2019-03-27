|
Judith Lockwood
- - Judith (Judy) Kathryn Lockwood, age 77, passed away into eternal peace on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at Shands Hospital in Gainesville, Florida. She was born October 22, 1941 in Nanticoke, PA to the late Thomas Ponko and Catherine (Scholl) Ponko. She worked for Arlington Central School District for 20 years before retiring in 2001. Judy enjoyed volunteering and cooking for Meals on Wheels, was a gifted artist/painter, avid reader and loved gardening, sewing and baking with family, especially around the Holidays.
Judy is survived by her husband of 22 years, James S. Lockwood of Citrus Springs, Florida and 4 children (and their spouses), son Ronald Gigler, daughter Cynthia Worrad (husband Michael), daughter Joan Miller (husband Michael), and son Allen Gigler (wife Corin), from her first marriage to Fred A. Gigler. Grandchildren, Hannah Gigler; Alfred, Arthur and Natalie Worrad; Shane, Samantha, and Justin Miller and Cameron and Wyatt Gigler, and many grand nieces and nephews. Additionally, James's children, daughter Maria Gilleo; grandchildren Joseph, Vincent, Anthony, Brooke and Krystal and numerous great-grandchildren.
She is also survived by her beloved pets Queenie and Rusty.
She was predeceased by her parents and brother Thomas Lawrence (Larry) Ponko, Nanticoke, PA.
A private service is being held for family members at Fero Funeral Home, Beverly Hills, Florida. Memorial donations can be made in Mrs. Lockwood's memory to the https://www.heart.org/ or the https://www.kidney.org/.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Mar. 27, 2019