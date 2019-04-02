|
Judith Rowe
Sebring - Judith Rowe of Sebring, Florida lost her battle against cancer and passed away on 26 March 2019. She is survived by her sister-in-law, Andrea Knowlden Rowe, her nephew, Matthew Garth Rowe and his wife, Julie Whittaker Rowe and her great niece, Mckenna Grace Rowe as well as many cousins and a treasured network of friends who supported her during these last five years. Judy was born in Glens Falls, New York on 8 May 1946 to John and Eleanor Rowe. She attended elementary and high schools in Wappingrs Falls, New York. Her university degree was achieved through the College of St. Rose, University of Hawaii and Central Florida University. Judy had a diverse working career. She was industrious and displayed skills of distinction particularly in her teaching years in Hardee and Highlands counties. This followed an Army career encompassing various tours of duty throughout the continental U.S., Hawaii, Germany, Japan, and Korea. And herein lies her collection: friends from all geographic locations and segments of her life. The thirteenth century Italian theologian, Thomas Aquinas said it best, "There is nothing on this earth more to be prized than true friendship." This was her mantra. God bless you, Judith, and flights of angels sing thee to thy rest. Her burial and memorial will follow at a later date held at the South Florida National Cemetery for veterans in Lake Worth, Florida.
Arrangements entrusted to: Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Apr. 2, 2019