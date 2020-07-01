Judy Dobbie
Poughkeepsie - Our sister, Judy Dobbie, formally of Monticello and Poughkeepsie, NY, (most recently of Lititz, PA) died of complications from Alzheimer's on June 30, 2020. She was born Judith Ann Smith, January 1950, to Marjorie (Durland) and William G. Smith of Monticello, NY.
Predeceased by our parents and her husband of 45 years, Thomas Dobbie, Judy is survived by our brother, Michael and wife Veronica Smith of Port St. Lucie, Florida, sisters, Casey and husband Warren Skuret of Palm, PA, and Virginia and husband John Galanti of Lancaster, PA. She is also survived by her nieces, Erin (Skuret) Steenburgh, Kristen (Skuret) Barker, Lisa Smith-Lee, and nephew Ryan M. Smith, six great nieces and nephews and four cousins. Special to Jud's heart is our cousin, Susan (Richardson) Dollard.
A graduate of Monticello High School, SUNY Delhi, SUNY Oneonta, and SUNY New Paltz, all her post-secondary education was in Culinary Institutional Management and Education. Judy started her career as Food Services Manager at Gateway Industries in Kingston and The Children's Home in Poughkeepsie. She worked as Culinary/Restaurant Services Instructor at Downstate Correctional Facilities in Fishkill and Culinary/Foods Management teacher at Orange/Ulster BOCES. Upon retirement from BOCES, she opened her own business, Cooking with Confidence, LLC, teaching adults how to cook.
Judy volunteered, for over 20 years, at the Vanderbilt Mansion Gardens, Hyde Park, NY. She also volunteered for many years at Second-Hand Rose, a non-profit, fund raising store in support of neighbors in need in the City of Poughkeepsie.
Judy was an out-going, hard-working, and kind-hearted woman who deeply loved her family. She took tremendous pride in her students at Downstate Correctional, some of whom, with Judy's help, went on to college after their release and her many students at OU BOCES. An integral piece of Jud's life was the family camp on Wanaksink Lake; swimming, campfires, smores, ice skating, laughter and complete joy found at 'the Lake'.
Honoring Jud's wishes, there will be no formal funeral services. Friends are welcome to pay their respects at the funeral home on Friday, July 3 from 10:00 to 10:30am. Private burial services will take place at Glenwood Cemetery, Oneonta, N.Y., where her remains will rest with our parents, grandparents, and great grandparents. Arrangements have been handled by VanInwegen-Kenny Funeral Home (neighbors and family friends for many years) of Monticello, NY.
