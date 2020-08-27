Julia (Judy) Benton
Venice, FL - Julia (Judy) Benton, 85, formerly of Poughkeepsie, beloved wife of Charles E. Benton passed away on June 9, 2020 after a long illness at her home in Venice, Fl.
She was born on March 19, 1935 in Philadelphia PA. at the Philadelphia Naval yard Hospital, she was the daughter of Louis and Elsa Amato. Travelling throughout her childhood from California to New York she graduated from Cairo High school. Upon graduation she attended the Albany Business School. After college she married Charles E Benton on December 4, 1954. She was later employed by Dutchess County office of the Aging as a site manager and took good care of her seniors at the American Legion site in Poughkeepsie. She would be fondly remembered for her enthusiastic trips throughout the region with her band of seniors. A generous, caring and devoted matriarch Judy joyfully raised their children at the family homestead on Robert road in LaGrange. Many good times were spent with her friends and neighbors of this close knit community.
Survivors include her sons, Charles M Benton of Catskill, NY, Michael (Colleen) Benton of Cobleskill, NY, daughters, Kathy Faille of Highland, NY, Carrie (Steven) Vaccaro of New Paltz, NY. She is also survived by her grandchildren, C.J. (Jessica), Sara, Courtney Benton, Jade, Jewelia, Jaycee Vaccaro, Zack Thuman and Daniel and Emily Benton and her great granddaughter, Savannah Benton Judy was predeceased by her beloved husband, Charles E Benton and her son, Gary.
Memorial services will be held on Saturday, September 12, 2020 from 10 Am to 12 PM from Parmele, Auchmoody & Schoonmaker Funeral Home, 110 Fulton Ave., Poughkeepsie, NY 12603. Interment will follow at 1 PM in the family plot at St Peter's Cemetery, Poughkeepsie.
Any memorial donations in behalf of this wonderful lady can be made to any charity of choice
.
To leave an online condolence please visit www.HudsonValleyFuneralHomes.com