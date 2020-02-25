|
|
Julia Farley, born October 5, 1934 in Brooklyn, NY as Julia Corcoran, was the youngest child of Mary and Peter Corcoran. Her twin brothers, Peter and John, pre-deceased her. As a child she moved to Rhinebeck where she often recalled many carefree childhood memories of playing with her brothers. She later moved to Poughkeepsie where she graduated from Poughkeepsie high school and met her husband, Harold Farley (deceased) whom she married on October 6, 1956. Harold and Julia, a devoted pair, are survived by their two children, Mary Farley and Jeanne Farley, Jeanne's children Christian and Stephanie Casanas of Poughkeepsie, niece, Julia Mullen and her husband, Kevin Mullen, and their two children Sean and Ryan Mullen of Poughkeepsie. She is also survived by several other nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. Focusing in on her aptitude for accounting, Julia enjoyed over a decade of working at the thriving IBM of the 60s and over two decades at Vassar College as a bookkeeper for their robust food service department. A conscientious attitude along with her ever kind spirit resulted in many friendships and fond memories from her work career. Her other full-time career as mother and caregiver to her children and her own mother showed true selflessness and devotion to her family throughout her years on this earth. She was a devout Catholic, belonging to St. Martin de Porres parish in Poughkeepsie for over half a century. She enjoyed attending mass each Sunday looking forward to seeing familiar faces and experiencing the sacrament. She loved animals and had a soft spot for her cats in particular. She was also an avid bird watcher enjoying attempting to identify all those she spotted. Julia experienced many trials during her time which helped to define her strength. Her father passed when she was a child. Her brother, John's, life was taken by a drunk driver when he was just 18. Her beloved husband passed at the age of 58. Despite these struggles, she was a survivor! She had breast cancer not once but twice and survived! She was diagnosed with Alzheimer's in 2019 and began the unfortunate steady decline which escalated after additional medical concerns arose. She now rests in peace leaving behind a legacy of strength and love to her family and friends. Visitation will be held on Thursday, February 27 from 4 -7 pm at Parmele, Auchmoody & Schoonmaker Funeral Home,110 Fulton Ave., Poughkeepsie. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Friday, February 28 at 10 am from St. Martin de Porres Church, 118 Cedar Valley, Rd., Poughkeepsie. Interment will follow in Calvary Cemetery, Poughkeepsie. For directions and condolences, please visit
www.hudsonvalleyfuneralhomes.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Feb. 25 to Feb. 27, 2020