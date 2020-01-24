Services
Julianne Budzinski


1947 - 2020
Julianne Budzinski Obituary
Julianne Budzinski

Raleigh, NC - June 16, 1947 - January 10, 2020

Julianne (Julie) Budzinski, 72, of Raleigh, NC, passed away on January 10, 2020.

She graduated from FDR High School and received a Bachelor of Arts from C.W. Post College and Master in Arts from Columbia University.

She worked as the Medicaid Program Services Chief - ACH Facility and Community Care at the State of N.C.

Julie is survived by her loving husband of 49 years, Eugene Budzinski, Sr., and children; daughter, Melissa Budzinski, son, Eugene Budzinski Jr., and step daughter, Tracey Graziosi, grandchildren and great grandchildren.

A private family service was held at St. Joseph Catholic Church.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be given to .

Condolences may be made through www.BrownWynneEastMillbrook.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Jan. 24 to Jan. 26, 2020
