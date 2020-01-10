Services
Baker Funeral Home - Queensbury
11 Lafayette Street
Queensbury, NY 12804
(518) 761-9303
Julie Leach
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
10:00 AM
New Hackensack Reformed Church
Route 376
Wappingers Falls, NY
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
11:00 AM
New Hackensack Reformed Church
Route 376
Wappingers Falls, NY
Julie Ann Leach

Julie Ann Leach Obituary
Julie Ann Leach

Wappingers Falls - Julie Ann Leach, 82, passed away on January 1, 2020.

Born on July 22, 1937, she was the daughter of John Carlton Brady and Helen Lydia Brown, and she graduated from Curtis High School in Staten Island, NY.

Julie Ann founded and acted as Executive Director of CERT: Community Experimental Repertory Theatre. After retiring from CERT, she enjoyed many years working at Leprechaun Tours as a tour director.

She enjoyed traveling the world with her beloved husband, Gil.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Gilbert Leach, and her brother, John Brady.

Those left to cherish her memory are her children, Kimberly Sopczyk (Scott) and their children, Benjamin (Jenny), Zachary and Carlton, and Kevin Leach (Kathy) and their children, Kevin Gallagher (Shannon), Heather and Danna; five great grandchildren; her brothers, Patrick (Kathy) Brady and Michael Brady; also many nieces, nephews, cousins, friends including the "Three J's," Judy and Jean.

There will be a gathering at 10 a.m. on Saturday, January 25, at New Hackensack Reformed Church, Route 376, Wappingers Falls, NY 12590. A funeral service will follow at 11 a.m., with a lunch to follow the service.

The family wishes to extend a sincere thank you to the wonderful staff and caregivers at The Home of the Good Shepherd.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Julie can be made to New Hackensack Reformed Church, drama and women's ministry programs.

Condolences may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Jan. 10 to Jan. 11, 2020
