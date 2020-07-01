Julio Francis Possenti
Port Orange, FL - Julio Francis Possenti, 88, a resident of Port Orange, FL since 1992 and previously of Hopewell Junction, Putnam Valley and Peekskill, died peacefully on June 28, 2020 at the Halifax Hospice Health Care Center, Port Orange, FL with his wife by his side.
Born on February 15, 1932 in Bedford Hills, Julio was the son of Ludovico and Josephine (Marchigiani) Possenti. On February 17, 1976, Julio married Patricia Maestry, who survives at home in Florida.
Julio was a Criminal Investigator for the New York State Police for 23 years until his retirement in 1979. After his retirement from the State Police, he became a Special Agent/Organized Crime Task Force for the United States Attorney's Office, Southern District.
Julio was an avid Yankees fan, which he shared with his youngest son, Justin. They would talk on the phone about who was winning and the great plays in the game. Julio enjoyed watching his son Mickey in Body Building competitions and was always there to cheer for him. Family was everything to him even until his death. He enjoyed watching his family grow and thrive especially the grandchildren/great grandchildren. Anyone that knew him would tell you that he was a man with a purpose who was always on time, except when his wife would make him late (which was always). He will be missed by many especially his family.
In addition to his wife, Patricia, Julio is survived by his children, Cherie Peede and her husband Joseph of Maiden, NC, Pamela McCormack and her husband Robert of Davidson, NC, Giulio Possenti and his wife, Sandy of South Salem, NY, Ronald Bushee of Millbrook, NY, Robert Possenti and his wife, Lissy of Poughkeepsie, NY, Michael Bushee of Edgewater, FL, L. Michael "Mickey" Possenti of Port Orange, FL, and Justin Possenti of Los Angeles, CA. His grandchildren: Ashley Jata (Adam), Lindsay Seymour, Alisa Brown (Jesse), Wesley, Brandie, Kelsey Peede, Gianni & Lorenzo Possenti, Jamie & Cameron Bushee, Breanna & Samantha Possenti; his great grandchildren, Makenna & Braeden Seymour, Rylan, Colton & Owen Brown and Hudson Jata; his brothers, Luddy Possenti (Norma) of Delaware, Robert Possenti (Bonnie) of Hopewell Junction, NY and many nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his first wife, Millie Fagan Possenti on September 8, 1974; his sisters, Diani Possenti, Emma Polhill, Amy Nelson, Diane Bohlig and his brother, Salvatore Possenti (Gertie).
Calling hours will be held on Monday from 4-7pm at the McHoul Funeral Home, Inc., 895 Route 82, Hopewell Junction. The Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Tuesday at 10am at St. Columba Church, 835 Route 82, Hopewell Junction followed by interment in St. Denis Cemetery.
Please visit Julio's Book of Memories at www.mchoulfuneralhome.com.
Port Orange, FL - Julio Francis Possenti, 88, a resident of Port Orange, FL since 1992 and previously of Hopewell Junction, Putnam Valley and Peekskill, died peacefully on June 28, 2020 at the Halifax Hospice Health Care Center, Port Orange, FL with his wife by his side.
Born on February 15, 1932 in Bedford Hills, Julio was the son of Ludovico and Josephine (Marchigiani) Possenti. On February 17, 1976, Julio married Patricia Maestry, who survives at home in Florida.
Julio was a Criminal Investigator for the New York State Police for 23 years until his retirement in 1979. After his retirement from the State Police, he became a Special Agent/Organized Crime Task Force for the United States Attorney's Office, Southern District.
Julio was an avid Yankees fan, which he shared with his youngest son, Justin. They would talk on the phone about who was winning and the great plays in the game. Julio enjoyed watching his son Mickey in Body Building competitions and was always there to cheer for him. Family was everything to him even until his death. He enjoyed watching his family grow and thrive especially the grandchildren/great grandchildren. Anyone that knew him would tell you that he was a man with a purpose who was always on time, except when his wife would make him late (which was always). He will be missed by many especially his family.
In addition to his wife, Patricia, Julio is survived by his children, Cherie Peede and her husband Joseph of Maiden, NC, Pamela McCormack and her husband Robert of Davidson, NC, Giulio Possenti and his wife, Sandy of South Salem, NY, Ronald Bushee of Millbrook, NY, Robert Possenti and his wife, Lissy of Poughkeepsie, NY, Michael Bushee of Edgewater, FL, L. Michael "Mickey" Possenti of Port Orange, FL, and Justin Possenti of Los Angeles, CA. His grandchildren: Ashley Jata (Adam), Lindsay Seymour, Alisa Brown (Jesse), Wesley, Brandie, Kelsey Peede, Gianni & Lorenzo Possenti, Jamie & Cameron Bushee, Breanna & Samantha Possenti; his great grandchildren, Makenna & Braeden Seymour, Rylan, Colton & Owen Brown and Hudson Jata; his brothers, Luddy Possenti (Norma) of Delaware, Robert Possenti (Bonnie) of Hopewell Junction, NY and many nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his first wife, Millie Fagan Possenti on September 8, 1974; his sisters, Diani Possenti, Emma Polhill, Amy Nelson, Diane Bohlig and his brother, Salvatore Possenti (Gertie).
Calling hours will be held on Monday from 4-7pm at the McHoul Funeral Home, Inc., 895 Route 82, Hopewell Junction. The Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Tuesday at 10am at St. Columba Church, 835 Route 82, Hopewell Junction followed by interment in St. Denis Cemetery.
Please visit Julio's Book of Memories at www.mchoulfuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Poughkeepsie Journal from Jul. 1 to Jul. 3, 2020.