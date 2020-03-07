|
June Ann Heckelman
WASSAIC, NY -
June Ann Heckelman, 87, a longtime resident of Wassaic, NY, passed away on Friday, February 28, 2020 at Sharon Hospital in Sharon, CT. Ms. Heckelman was the head dietitian at Bellevue Hospital. She also worked at Queensborough College and taught Home Economics at Valley Stream High School for 25 years retiring in 1995.
Born on June 2, 1932 in Queens, NY, she was the daughter of the late Anthony J. and Anna (Lane) Heckelman. Ms. Heckelman was a former member of the Red Hook Golf Club. She was on many bowling leagues and was an avid bird watcher. She loved to paint and make toys with her companion. She enjoyed spending time with her dogs and relaxing to the sounds of her birds.
Ms. Heckelman is survived by one nephew and five nieces. She was predeceased by her longtime companion, Jeanne L. Allen and a brother, Anthony J. Heckelman, Jr.
A celebration of life will be held for both Jeanne and June in the month of June, time and place to be determined. Memorial contributions may be made to the Wassaic Rescue Squad, Firehouse Rd. Wassaic, NY 12592. To send the family an online condolence, please visit www.hufcutfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2020