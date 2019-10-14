|
June Frauenberger Hinsch
Pleasant Valley - Mrs. June Frauenberger Hinsch, of Pleasant Valley, New York, passed away peacefully on June 27, 2019 at The United Methodist Hilltop Nursing Home in Johnson City, NY. She was predeceased by her husband, Howard, in March of 2018.
June was born in Astoria Hamlet, NY and grew up in Clinton Corners, NY where she would later on meet and start to date future husband Howard. She went to Pine Plains High School and became a State Champion Drum Corps Majorette in her senior year. After graduation, June was a lab technician at St. Francis Hospital in Poughkeepsie, NY. She and Howard married on June 29, 1946 and she became a full-time homemaker upon the birth of their first son, Eric, in June 1947. Six months after the birth of second son, Mark, the family moved into the Salt Point Turnpike, Pleasant Valley residence in September of 1951 where they would live for the next 68 years. In the late 1950's, June worked part time for the Arlington School District as a cafeteria worker at the Traver Rd. Elementary School.
She became an avid antiquer in the 1970's and 1980's and, along with Howard, amassed a very nice collection of furniture, glassware, art, and knic-knacks. She also became interested in doll making during these years and was very good at it. Many beautiful braided rugs were fashioned by June during this time as well. For the past 25 years or more, her favorite thing to do on a summer evening was to sit down with a glass of wine and watch her beloved New York Yankees play ball.
June is survived by her son Eric (Rehobeth, DE.) and his daughter Marissa (Calif.), and her son Mark and wife Chris (Sidney, NY), his daughter Lindsay and husband Jeff Drake (Allentown, PA) and their daughters Nora 3 ½ years and Sophie 8 months, and his son Michael and wife Rachel (Ft. Worth, TX).
Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 from 4-7 pm at Allen Funeral Home, 1605 Main St., Pleasant Valley, NY. To honor the memories of both June and Howard.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to your local hospice or an elder care facility.
For directions and to leave an online condolence please visit www.HudsonValleyFuneralHomes.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2019