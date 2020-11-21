June Henry



With profound sadness, we announce the passing of June Henry, loving and devoted mother, grandmother and friend to all lives she touched, on November 17, 2020. Born and raised in Beacon NY, June was a retired manager at IBM. She was a devout fan of the NY Yankees and Derek Jeter. June is survived by her sons James and Jeffrey Tomlins, her grandchildren Justin and Ryan Tomlins and her great grandchild Chloe Tomlins. She was predeceased by her 4 brothers, Ken, John, Howie and Andrew Light. Her wishes were to be cremated with no services.









