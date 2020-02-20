|
|
June M. Tacinelli
Poughkeepsie, NY - June M. Tacinelli, 95, of Poughkeepsie, NY passed away on Wednesday February 19, 2020 at her residence. June was born on June 1, 1924 in Poughkeepsie, NY the daughter of the late Charles L. and Elsie Knapp Andrews and the stepdaughter of the late Effie Andrews. On April 13, 1947 at Mount Carmel Church in Poughkeepsie, NY, June married Liberato C. Tacinelli. He predeceased her on January 12, 1999.
A lifelong Poughkeepsie resident, June attended St. Francis School of Nursing where she received her Nursing Degree in 1946. She worked at St Francis Hospital as a Registered Nurse for several years and then upon starting a family became a fulltime homemaker. For many years, June had her own cake and cookie business. June was a member of St Peter's Parish and St Francis Nurses Alumni Association. She loved to crochet, read and was a wonderful baker.
June is survived by her children Carol (John) Watzka of Hyde Park, NY, JoAnn LaVacca of Tarrytown, NY, Jacqueline (Robert) Sullen of Highland, NY, grandchildren Robin (her significant other Christopher Rembisz) Watzka, Matthew Watzka, Renee LaVacca, Robert (fiancé Julie) LaVacca, Deanna (husband Christopher) Castellano, Dylan Smith, stepbrother Gabriel Deeb, several nieces and nephews and her dear friend Janet Doyle as well as her 4th "daughter", Stefania Timpano. She is predeceased by 1 sister, 2 stepsisters and 1 stepbrother.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, February 23, 2020 from 2:00pm to 5:00pm at the Timothy P. Doyle Funeral Home, 371 Hooker Avenue, Poughkeepsie, NY 12603. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, February 24, 2020 at 10:00am at Our Lady Of The Rosary Chapel, 185 Hudson Drive, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601. Burial will follow at St. Peters Cemetery, Salt Point Turnpike, Poughkeepsie, New York. Memorial donations can be made to CARE of Dutchess County, 1 Commerce St, Wappingers Falls, NY 12590 or www.CareofDC.org
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Feb. 20 to Feb. 23, 2020