Justin H. Conto
Wassaic - Justin H. Conto, 35, a lifelong area resident, passed away on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at his home in Wassaic, NY. Justin was an avid guitar player and enjoyed cooking. He worked as a kitchen aide at Charlotte's Restaurant in Millbrook, NY.
Born on March 13, 1984 in Sharon, CT, he was the son of John D. Conto, Sr. and Janet (Selfridge) Conto of Dover Plains, NY. In addition to his parents, he is also survived by a brother, John D. Conto, Jr. of Hopewell Junction, NY and two nephews, Jayden and Peyton Conto of Hopewell Junction, NY and his companion, Jennifer Nason and her son, Andrew Watt, both of Wassaic, NY. He also leaves behind his beloved cat, Mittens.
Calling hours will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Monday, August 26, 2019 at the Hufcut Funeral Home, 3159 Route 22, Dover Plains, NY. Funeral services will take place at 1 p.m. at the funeral home with Rev. Zora Ficarra-Cheatham officiating. Burial will follow at South Amenia Cemetery in Wassaic, NY. Memorial contribution may be made to Hudson Valley Mental Health, Inc., 7 Market St., Dover Plains, NY 12522. To send the family an online condolence, please visit www.hufcutfuneralhome.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Aug. 24, 2019