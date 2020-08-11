Justin Suto
New Paltz, NY - It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of Justin Suto, 33, of New Paltz on August 5, 2020 at Vassar Brothers Medical Center. Justin was pre-deceased by his mother Linda Suto. He is survived by his father James J. Suto, Sr. of Gardiner, brother James J. Suto, Jr. of Gardiner and sister Jocelyn Suto of Gardiner. He is also survived by his grandmother Jean Suto of Highland; uncle and aunt and many cousins. Justin was an intelligent, kind and gentle soul. He exceeded in technology. He spoke both Spanish and Japanese and was musically inclined. He had the biggest love for animals, especially his stray cat Mr. Kitty and stray dog he brought home and loved, Deogi. Though he faced a myriad of challenges, he stayed soft in a world that is often so hard. He easily made friends wherever he went. Justin left us too soon and will be missed by all who loved and encouraged him. Although we are sad that he can no longer share his gifts with the world, we have solace in knowing that Justin will live on through his organ donation and the three lives he has saved. Donations can be made in Justin's memory to LiveOnNY or your local animal shelter.
Calling hours will be held Thursday, August 13th from 6pm-8pm at the Michael Torsone Memorial Funeral Home, Inc., 38 Main St., Highland, NY 12528. In observance of New York State guidelines, we will be limiting visitors to not more than 33% of our max capacity. A distance of at least 6 ft. must be maintained amongst all individuals inside of the funeral home and acceptable face coverings must be worn while inside. We kindly ask that after paying your respects, you exit promptly so that we can continue to move guests in and out of the funeral home. If you are uncomfortable attending or would like to leave your condolences online, please visit the Michael Torsone Memorial Funeral Home at www.torsonememorial.com
. Funeral and burial will be private.