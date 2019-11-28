Resources
Kaitlyn Panarello O'Reilly

Kaitlyn Panarello O'Reilly In Memoriam
Happy Thanksgiving To Our Beautiful Angel

Kaitlyn Panarello O'Reilly

October 4, 1992 - March 13, 2019

To our special angel, we're so sad that you had to go. Through the holidays and everyday we miss you so. Our table seems so empty although we save you a place. Oh how we wish that we could see your beautiful face. Sending love and hugs right up to you at heavens door. Even though we miss you, with loving angels you now soar.

Love and miss you,

Mom, Dad, CJ & Lilliana
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Nov. 28, 2019
