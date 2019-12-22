|
Kamalam Ramasubramanian
East Fishkill - Kamalam Ramasubramanian, a resident of Hopewell Junction, NY, died on December 21, 2019 at home surrounded by her loving family. She was 87.
Kamalam, the daughter of Parvathi & P.R. Narayanan, was born on September 17, 1932 in India. After her husband, R.R.S. Mani, passed away, she immigrated to the USA in 1977 to join her children.
Kamalam loved her family and enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren for whom she played an instrumental role in their upbringing.
Kamalam is survived by her son Ramnath, and his spouse Jyothi; her daughter Prema and her spouse Subramanian; her granddaughters and their spouses Sunita and Greg, Sarita and Frank, and Sheetal and Eric; her grandson Ashwin; and five great grandchildren Vijay, Vikram, Asha, Kiran, and Devin.
Calling hours will be Tuesday, December 24th from 9am-1030 am at the McHoul Funeral Home, Inc., 895 Route 82, Hopewell Junction. The service will take place in the funeral home at 10:30am.
For directions and online condolences, please visit www.mchoulfuneralhome.com for Kamalam's Book of Memories.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Dec. 22 to Dec. 23, 2019