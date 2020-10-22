Karen Brewster
Poughkeepsie - Karen Brewster, 74, died Tuesday. She was my wife, friend, partner, guide and supporter. We had a great life until now. We got married in 1989. We thought life couldn't get any better, but it did. And we had many great years. It wasn't without times of difficult growth. But We were a great team facing problems with a united morality and we never argued.
She was born and raised in Pt Washington, Long Island. She was estranged from her family but embraced her friends and my family as her own. Karen was a loving step mother to my boys and was a loving step grandmother and God grandmother to others. She was thoughtful at remembering dates and traditions for the children. She loved family.
She had a rewarding career at different positions in Manhattan. Beginning at Macy's then to Zales and landed at the NYC housing authority where she worked with increasing responsibilities til retirement. During that time she received her master degree in public administration, she previously received her under grad degree from Hunter College. Karen loved her work and it fit well with her A type personality. With my encouragement/pressure she retired in 2008.
Karen was blessed with great friends from college thru retirement. She was in regular contact with college roommates, friends from work and the community she built. She loved our Poughkeepsie neighborhood. Great friendships grew from there. Porch party's, 25 years of block party's, celebrating every neighborhood event and our 25th anniversary. When recovering from breast cancer surgery neighbors and friend supplied dinners for 6 weeks. She was very happy.
We had a great retirement. We were healthy and did things we hadn't had time to do while working. We traveled to Alaska (a retirement standard), many European destinations Asia, South America, Cape Cod summers and every winter a break to the Caribbean. She was a reader and constantly had a book going and many news magazines. She was politically opinionated and always encourage voting. In retirement Karen became a great cook with the support of her Martha Stewart cookbooks. She Also supported my Iowa gardening skill with canning, freezing and dehydrating. We had fun.
Karen will be missed.
