Karen Castelli
East Fishkill - Karen Elizabeth Castelli, 63, an area resident for 30 years and formerly of Rockland County, died peacefully on November 29, 2020 at her home.
Born in Suffern on May 8, 1957, she was the daughter of the late Perce Judd and Doris (Turley) Mennenga. She graduated from Ramapo High School, and she looked forward to meeting with her long-time friends several times a year. Karen had been employed as a programmer for the Four Winds Hospital in Katonah. She was also a member of the Redeemer Lutheran Church in New Paltz. She enjoyed gardening and cherished her vegetable and flower gardens.
On June 8, 1988 in Ringwood, NJ, Karen married Paul Phillip Castelli who survives at home. She is also survived by her sons, James Sergey Castelli and Thomas Judd Castelli; her stepfather, Bill Mennenga; her siblings, David Judd, Robin Judd, Rebecca Sassano and Scott Judd; her brothers and sister-in-law, Charles Castelli, Steve Castelli and Suzanne Shonbrun; and many nieces and nephews.
Memorial donations may be made to the Food Bank of the Hudson Valley, 195 Hudson St, Cornwall-On-Hudson, NY 12520. Arrangements are under the direction of the McHoul Funeral Home, Inc. Please visit Karen's Book of Memories at www.mchoulfuneralhome.com
