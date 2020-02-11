|
|
Karen M. Ashline
Hyde Park - Karen Marie Ashline, 51, a lifelong area resident, died unexpectedly, Sunday, February 9, 2020 at home in Hyde Park.
Born, April 26, 1968 in Poughkeepsie, she was the daughter of Thomas John Ashline, who predeceased her on March 7, 2010, and Sherry Eginger Ashline. Her mother survives in Poughkeepsie.
Karen loved to garden, and most recently, worked as a florist for Marianne's Floral Garden in Poughkeepsie; a trade she learned years before at Flower Barn, near her childhood home on Violet Avenue.
Ms. Ashline also held many other jobs over the years, including a time as a paramedic with Sloper Willen, a 911 Dispatcher, and a nurse for Vassar Brothers Hospital and Hudson Valley Hospice.
Karen loved her family and her animals. In addition to her mother, she is survived by her brother, T. J. Ashline and his wife, Ginnie, of Pleasant Valley, and their children, Nick and Alison; step-son, Thomas Calamari, of Poughkeepsie; her former husband, Andrew Calamari, of Poughkeepsie; and several aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Cremation has taken place. Memorial calling hours will be from 2 to 6 PM, on Saturday, February 15th at Sweet's Funeral Home, Rte. 9, Hyde Park. A Memorial Service will take place at 5 PM.
In lieu of flowers, Karen's family respectfully requests memorial donations to the Dutchess County SPCA, 636 Violet Ave., Hyde Park, NY 12538 (www.dcspca.org), the Fairview Fire District, 258 Violet Ave. Poughkeepsie, NY 12601 (www.fairviewfd.net), or, the Town of Hyde Park PBA, PO Box 772, Hyde Park, NY 12538.
To send an online condolence, or for directions, please visit www.sweetsfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Feb. 11 to Feb. 14, 2020