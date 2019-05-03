|
Karolyn Shaffer
Port Ewen - Karolyn R. Shaffer, 78, of Port Ewen, died on Wednesday, May 1, 2019, at Albany Medical Center with her family by her side.
Born on Sunday, August 4, 1940, in Poughkeepsie, she was the daughter of the late Donald and Alberta Osterhoudt Kennedy.
Karolyn enjoyed vacationing, spending time with her family, knitting, crossword puzzles and watching cooking shows.
On August 23, 1980, in East Canaan Connecticut, she married the love of her life, Alfred F. Shaffer. Alfred predeceased her on June 17, 2010.
She is survived by her son Billy and wife Lana O'Dell Kilmer of Missouri; daughter Sandra Kilmer, of Port Ewen; daughter, Lynn and her husband Joseph Lazzara of Canal Fulton, Ohio, son, Alfred Shaffer of Staatsburg, sons, Walter and Morgan Shaffer of Hyde Park, three brothers, Eugene (Geno)Kennedy of Colorado; Aaron Kennedy, of Vermont; and George Kennedy of Hyde Park, nine grandchildren, two great grandchildren and two more on the way.
Along with her husband Karolyn was also predeceased by her daughter Susan Kilmer in 1977, and her brother Donald Kennedy.
Calling hours will be 1PM to 4 PM, on Sunday, May 5, 2019, at Sweet's Funeral Home, Inc, 4365 Albany Post Rd., Hyde Park, NY.
Funeral Service will begin at 10:00 AM on Monday, May 6, 2019 at Hyde Park United Methodist Church. Burial will follow at Union Cemetery, Hyde Park, NY.
Arrangements are under the direction of Sweet's Funeral Home, Inc., Rte. 9, Hyde Park.
To send an online condolence, or for directions, please visit www.sweetsfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on May 3, 2019