|
|
In Loving Memory On Her
12th Anniversary in Heaven
Kassandra "Kasey" Monopoli
June 25, 1973 - April 10, 2007
Why was this beauthiful girl taken so young? Did God have a plan that required her leaving us? Yes, because we would not be the people we are, the souls we are, if we did not know you. You brought joy to our hearts watching you with your "Boys", your gentle ways with all children. Your kind caring ways to all around you, the smile you gave to each person you met. The love you gave to everyone that came your way. In our hearts and deep in the soul you are there and we all feel it.
Missing you more each day.
Love,
Mommy and Ricky
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Apr. 10, 2019