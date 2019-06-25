Resources
More Obituaries for Kassandra Monopoli
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kassandra "Kasey" Monopoli

In Memoriam Condolences Flowers

Kassandra "Kasey" Monopoli In Memoriam
In Loving Memory On Her

13th Birthday in Heaven

Kassandra "Kasey" Monopoli

June 25, 1973 - April 10, 2007



If only you could know how much I love you. If only you knew how wonderful it is to love a daughter like you. It always meant so much to me to see you smile, to listen to your ideas. To watch you grow and learn, become your own person. If only you could realize how many special memories you have made for me. How many times I've been so proud to say "That's My Daughter". I wish you could know how much I'll always love you.

Happy Birthday Kasey. Missing you more each day.

Love,

Mommy and Ricky
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on June 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.