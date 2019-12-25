Resources
More Obituaries for Kassandra Monopoli
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kassandra "Kasey" Monopoli

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kassandra "Kasey" Monopoli In Memoriam
Thirteenth Christmas in Heaven

Kassandra "Kasey" Monopoli

6/25/1973 - 4/10/2007

Hot chocolate, whipped cream,

cinnamon on top.

Candy canes, ginger bread,

sugar cookies, eggnog too.

Wrapping paper, bows,

Christmas cards, blinking lights.

A tree, glass balls, garland, tinsel, bells,

nameplates and music.

All things the same. All things different.

The empty chair, empty space under the tree,

empty space in the Heart.



Merry Christmas Kasey

Missing you more each day

Love,

Mommy and Ricky
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Dec. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kassandra's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -