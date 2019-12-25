|
Thirteenth Christmas in Heaven
Kassandra "Kasey" Monopoli
6/25/1973 - 4/10/2007
Hot chocolate, whipped cream,
cinnamon on top.
Candy canes, ginger bread,
sugar cookies, eggnog too.
Wrapping paper, bows,
Christmas cards, blinking lights.
A tree, glass balls, garland, tinsel, bells,
nameplates and music.
All things the same. All things different.
The empty chair, empty space under the tree,
empty space in the Heart.
Merry Christmas Kasey
Missing you more each day
Love,
Mommy and Ricky
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Dec. 25, 2019