In Loving Memory of
Kate Doherty
02/25/1981- 02/21/2017
When the World Leaves You Feeling Blue
You Can Count on Me, I Will be There for You
We've Got to All Stick Together
Good Friends are There for Each Other
Never, Ever Forget that I Got You
And You Got Me
~ S Club 7
We Know You Are With Us, Cackling Away! We Love You and Miss You More Everyday.
Please Continue to Watch Over Us, Our Families and Our Friends.
Always in Our Hearts,
Jessica and Marisa
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Feb. 21, 2019