In Loving Memory of

Kate Doherty

02/25/1981- 02/21/2017

When the World Leaves You Feeling Blue

You Can Count on Me, I Will be There for You

We've Got to All Stick Together

Good Friends are There for Each Other

Never, Ever Forget that I Got You

And You Got Me

~ S Club 7

We Know You Are With Us, Cackling Away! We Love You and Miss You More Everyday.

Please Continue to Watch Over Us, Our Families and Our Friends.



Always in Our Hearts,

Jessica and Marisa
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Feb. 21, 2019
