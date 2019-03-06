|
|
Katharine "Cassie" Dreier
Hilton Head, SC - Cassie Dreier of Hilton Head, SC and Brevard, NC passed away peacefully in hospice with her husband John by her side.
She and her husband, John, lived on Old State Road in Hopewell Junction from 1972-1999. Their children, Marloe & Ritchie, attended local schools and graduated from John Jay.
In addition to her own artwork in a variety of media, Cassie taught classes at the River Arts Academy in Cold Spring and privately. She took special pride in her long term tutelage of a disabled Vietnam veteran who later became a noted local artist.
Friendships were cherished and Cassie was known for her kindness, generosity, quick wit, devotion, and grace. She loved good conversation, being a rebel, laughing (at husband John's antics and jokes) and games. One of her greatest pleasures was watching her son Ritchie play guitar and sing.
Cassie is survived by her husband John, her daughter Marloe (Stephen) and granddaughters Abby and Katie Davis, her son Ritchie (Jessica) Dreier, Doug Adams ("second son") and her beloved felines Looey and Bumpkin.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Mar. 6, 2019