Resources
More Obituaries for Katharine Dreier
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Katharine "Cassie" Dreier


1942 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Katharine "Cassie" Dreier Obituary
Katharine "Cassie" Dreier

Hilton Head, SC - Cassie Dreier of Hilton Head, SC and Brevard, NC passed away peacefully in hospice with her husband John by her side.

She and her husband, John, lived on Old State Road in Hopewell Junction from 1972-1999. Their children, Marloe & Ritchie, attended local schools and graduated from John Jay.

In addition to her own artwork in a variety of media, Cassie taught classes at the River Arts Academy in Cold Spring and privately. She took special pride in her long term tutelage of a disabled Vietnam veteran who later became a noted local artist.

Friendships were cherished and Cassie was known for her kindness, generosity, quick wit, devotion, and grace. She loved good conversation, being a rebel, laughing (at husband John's antics and jokes) and games. One of her greatest pleasures was watching her son Ritchie play guitar and sing.

Cassie is survived by her husband John, her daughter Marloe (Stephen) and granddaughters Abby and Katie Davis, her son Ritchie (Jessica) Dreier, Doug Adams ("second son") and her beloved felines Looey and Bumpkin.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Mar. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.