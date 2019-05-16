|
Katherine A Adams
Cold Spring - Katherine A. Adams of Cold Spring passed away peacefully on May 12, 2019 . She was 96.
Born on September 14, 1922 in Cold Spring to the late Michael and Julia Risko Adams.
She was the Vice President of Haar Agency for 40 years prior to her retirement.
She was a very devoted Aunt to her nieces and nephews and was a true joy to them.
She is survived by her Loving Nieces and Nephews, Dianne Dunn, Frances Rudinski, Patricia Fredericks, Susan Navarro, Barbara Nicolis, Michelle Corcoran, Diane Hughes, Julia Adams, Samuel DiGovanni, Stephen Popp and Gary Popp. She was predeceased by her Brothers Michael, Andrew, Frank, Charles, George and Stephen Adams, Sisters Helen Marcheterre and Julia DiGiovanni, Susan Fredericks and Dorothy Watson all whom she adored.
Friends may call on Friday May 17, 2019 from 2-4 & 6-8pm at Clinton Funeral Home, 21 Parrott Street, Cold Spring. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday May 18, 2019 at 10am at Our Lady of Loretto Church, Cold Spring. Interment will follow in Cold Spring Cemetery.
For Katherine's online guestbook please visit www.clintonfh.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on May 16, 2019