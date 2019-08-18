|
Katherine J. Genito
Lakeville - Katherine J. Genito, 84, a lifelong area resident died peacefully on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at Noble Horizons in Salisbury, CT with her loving family at her bedside. Katherine worked as a facilitator at Sharon Hospital in Sharon, CT. Her career at Sharon Hospital lasted nearly sixty years. She did everything from answering telephones to looking after the children of physicians who were caring for patients at the hospital, and anything else that ensured the day to day needs of a country hospital were met.
Born November 25, 1934 in Sharon, CT she was the daughter of the late Anthony John and Grace (Wiwatowski) Genito, Sr. Katherine grew up and lived her entire life on the family farm on Stateline Road in Lakeville and was a graduate of Housotonic Valley Regional High School. Kathrine was a lifelong parishioner of St. Mary's Church in Lakeville, a parish that her family has attended for over 100 years. The Genito family is well known in the farming community for being very kind and compassionate to their animals. They treated all their livestock as pets and cared for them as such. Katherine will forever be remembered for her kind hearted soul and her quick wit. In her spare time she enjoyed caring for her beloved schnauzer Molly and was an avid lover of all animals. She enjoyed word search puzzles and knitting and was the Genito family genealogist. She also enjoyed attending the annual Sharon Hospital Retirees Picnic at The Grove in Lakeville, CT.
Katherine is survived by her aunt, Rose Genito of Salisbury, CT and several cousins and many dear friends. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her beloved brother Anthony John Genito, Jr. who died in 2016.
Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, August 20, 2019 from 2-4pm at the Scott D. Conklin Funeral Home, 37 Park Avenue, Millerton, NY 12546. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at 11am at St. Martin of Tours Parish, St. Mary's Church, 76 Sharon Road, Lakeville, CT. Reverend M. David Dawson will officiate. Burial will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery, Cobble Road, Salisbury, CT. Memorial contributions may be made to the Salisbury Volunteer Ambulance Service, P.O. 582, Salisbury, CT 06068. To send an online condolence please visit www.conklinfuneralhome.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Aug. 18, 2019