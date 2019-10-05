Services
Mereness-Putnam Funeral Home
171 Elm St
Cobleskill, NY 12043
(518) 234-3549
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
St. Vincent de Paul Church
138 Washington Ave.
Cobleskill, NY
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
St. Vincent de Paul Church
138 Washington Ave
Cobleskill, NY
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
4:00 PM
St. Vincent de Paul Church
138 Washington Ave
Cobleskill, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Katherine Drew
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Katherine Lavelle Drew


1931 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Katherine Lavelle Drew Obituary
Katherine Lavelle Drew

Cobleskill - Katherine Lavelle Drew, 87, of Cobleskill New York, died October 3, 2019.

Mrs. Drew was born on December 5, 1931, in Astoria Queens, NY to Dr William J and Katherine Lavelle. She was predeceased by her siblings; Margaret, Mary, William, John, Francis, Thomas, Joseph, and Edward.

She attended high school at Dominican Academy in New York City, NY. She continued her education at Mary Immaculate, in New York City, graduating with a Nursing Degree in 1952.

She enjoyed reading, playing bridge, cooking, spending as much time as she could with her family and friends, as well as visiting Hunter Lake in Parksville, NY as often as possible. She was a tireless volunteer for her church and community.

She is survived by her beloved husband of 63 years, Dr. James T. Drew; her sister, Joan Doyle; 2 sons, 4 daughters, their spouses and 16 grandchildren, James (Iracema), Iracema and Gabriela Drew, Katherine (Henry), Katherine, Danielle, Joseph and Anna Henkel, Margaret (Dr. Thomas), Thomas, Katherine, Elizabeth, and Carolyn Rizzo, Elizabeth (Dr. Vincent), Mary, John and Marguerite McGahay, William (Stacey), Seamus, Kayla and Joseph Drew, and Dr. Barbara Drew.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 4PM on Monday, October 7, 2019 at St. Vincent de Paul Church, 138 Washington Ave., Cobleskill. Visitation will also be held at the church on Sunday from 6 to 8PM and Monday 2 to 4PM, prior to the Mass. Burial will be private in St. Aloysius Cemetery, Livingston Manor, NY.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Marathon for a Better Life, PO Box 268 Warnerville, NY 12187, which supports cancer patients in Schoharie County.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Mereness-Putnam Funeral Home, 171 Elm St., Cobleskill.

Further information and the provision for online condolences may be found at:

www.merenessputnamfuneralhome.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Oct. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Katherine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Mereness-Putnam Funeral Home
Download Now