Katherine Lavelle Drew
Cobleskill - Katherine Lavelle Drew, 87, of Cobleskill New York, died October 3, 2019.
Mrs. Drew was born on December 5, 1931, in Astoria Queens, NY to Dr William J and Katherine Lavelle. She was predeceased by her siblings; Margaret, Mary, William, John, Francis, Thomas, Joseph, and Edward.
She attended high school at Dominican Academy in New York City, NY. She continued her education at Mary Immaculate, in New York City, graduating with a Nursing Degree in 1952.
She enjoyed reading, playing bridge, cooking, spending as much time as she could with her family and friends, as well as visiting Hunter Lake in Parksville, NY as often as possible. She was a tireless volunteer for her church and community.
She is survived by her beloved husband of 63 years, Dr. James T. Drew; her sister, Joan Doyle; 2 sons, 4 daughters, their spouses and 16 grandchildren, James (Iracema), Iracema and Gabriela Drew, Katherine (Henry), Katherine, Danielle, Joseph and Anna Henkel, Margaret (Dr. Thomas), Thomas, Katherine, Elizabeth, and Carolyn Rizzo, Elizabeth (Dr. Vincent), Mary, John and Marguerite McGahay, William (Stacey), Seamus, Kayla and Joseph Drew, and Dr. Barbara Drew.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 4PM on Monday, October 7, 2019 at St. Vincent de Paul Church, 138 Washington Ave., Cobleskill. Visitation will also be held at the church on Sunday from 6 to 8PM and Monday 2 to 4PM, prior to the Mass. Burial will be private in St. Aloysius Cemetery, Livingston Manor, NY.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Marathon for a Better Life, PO Box 268 Warnerville, NY 12187, which supports cancer patients in Schoharie County.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Mereness-Putnam Funeral Home, 171 Elm St., Cobleskill.
Further information and the provision for online condolences may be found at:
www.merenessputnamfuneralhome.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Oct. 5, 2019