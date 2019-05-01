|
Katherine Lyle
Winter Haven, FL - Katherine (Mary) Lyle, 85, previously of Millerton, NY passed away on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at Winter Haven Hospital in Winter Haven, FL.
She was born on her family's farm on November 30, 1933 in Ancram, NY, the daughter of Maty and Mary (Kratt) Paley. A lifelong dairy farmer, she later owned and operated Peaceful Valley Farm in Millerton with her husband and children.
She enjoyed gardening and was very proud of her roses. A gifted baker, she was well-known for having a full pot of coffee and a jar of cookies at the ready to entertain friends and visitors for lively conversation around the kitchen table. Her annual 4th of July picnics were a highlight of the summer. She liked to travel, spending winter vacations in Florida before retiring permanently to Winter Haven.
On November 30th, 1952 in Hudson NY she married Glenn Lyle. They enjoyed over 66 years of marriage, and he survives her at home.
In addition to her loving husband Glenn, survivors include son David (Andrea) Lyle, daughter Lauren (Glenn) Duffy, son Bruce (Lauren) Lyle, 6 grandchildren and a great granddaughter, two brothers (Matthew and Peter Paley) and many nieces and nephews.
Calling hours are Saturday, May 4, 2019 from 10 to 11 AM at Peck & Peck Funeral Home 7749 South Main St. Pine Plains, NY.
Funeral service will begin at 11 AM at the funeral home with Pastor William Mayhew officiating.
Interment will follow directly in the Evergreen Cemetery in Pine Plains.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from May 1 to May 3, 2019