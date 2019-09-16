|
|
Katherine M. McMahon
Stanfordville, NY - Katherine M. McMahon, 55, passed away on Friday, September 13, 2019 at Vassar Brother's Medical Center in Poughkeepsie, NY.
She was born on September 12, 1964 in Athlone, Ireland the daughter of James and Nora (Dee) McArdle.
Kathy was a self-employed service coordinator for people with disabilities.
She was a devoted member of Immaculate Conception Church in Bangall.
On August 7, 1993 in Ireland she married Sean "Mac" McMahon. He survives her at home.
In addition to her loving husband Mac, survivors include her five children, Davion, Tiffany, Jake, Lauren and Patrick; three brothers, Tommy, Seamus and Anthony; a sister, Geraldine Gannon; a wonderful friend "Jill Kiernan and her family"; a brother-in-law, sister-in-law's, many nephews and nieces.
She also leaves behind the many people with disabilities whom she loved dearly and advocated strongly for. She will be missed greatly by all who knew her.
Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 from 4 to 7 PM at the Peck & Peck Funeral Home, 7749 South Main St. Pine Plains, NY.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 AM on Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at St. Joseph's Church, 15 North Ave. Millbrook, NY. with Rev. Msgr. Gerardo J. Colacicco, officiating.
Interment will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery / Bangall, NY
Memorial contributions are request to Special Needs Trust for Jake, c/o Sean McMahon 47 Cold Spring Rd. Stanfordville, NY 12581.
To sign the online register please access www.peckandpeck.net
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Sept. 16 to Sept. 17, 2019