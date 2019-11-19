|
Katherine Moyer
Poughkeepsie - Katherine M. Moyer 60, passed away on November 17, 2019 after a battle with cancer. Katherine was born on July 31, 1959 to Author and Virginia Moyer. She was a loving mother and grandmother. She worked as a home health aide where she gave her clients care from the heart. She provided love and support to so many through life's struggles after overcoming her own. She love dogs and was always know to have treats for the neighborhood dogs. She is survived by her son Eric Peterson and Erin Curnan of Poughkeepsie. Her grandchildren Ryan and Savanna. Sister: Corky and Maryanne Sorci, Brother: Aurthor Moyer. She had many nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews who she adored. She is predeceased by her parents and sister Linda Moyer. A memorial service will be held in her honor at Doyle funeral home 371 Hooker Ave Poughkeepsie NY from 6-8pm. In lieu of flowers please consider donating to Dutchess Outreach 29 North Hamilton St. #1 Poughkeepsie, NY. 12601
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019