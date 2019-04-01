|
|
In Loving Memory Of
Katheryn M. Valentino
05/05/1929 - 04/01/2018
It's your First Anniversary in Heaven, and it has been a year since you left us and our hearts were broken. You were then, are now, and always will be in our hearts. Each and every day you are gone we miss your patience and understanding, your smile, your voice, the words of advice and encouragement you always shared with us, the importance of family ties, but most of all we miss the never ending Love that you had for us.
Love Always, from your Children,
Chipper, Debbie, and Michael
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Apr. 1, 2019