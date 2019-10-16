|
Kathie D. Halvey
Beacon - Kathie D. Halvey, a resident of Beacon, entered into rest Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at the Kaplan Family Hospice Residence in Newburgh. She was 67.
Daughter of William C. Diener of Beacon and the late Shirley Johnston Diener, she was born on March 27, 1952 in Cold Spring. She was raised in Chelsea where she attended a one room schoolhouse until her family moved to Beacon. She graduated from Beacon High School. She went on to attend and graduate from Marist College and then went on to SUNY New Paltz where she received her master's degree in education. Kathie married Peter T. Halvey on July 27, 1974 at St. John the Evangelist Church in Beacon. Pete survives at home.
She worked as an elementary school teacher at St. Joachim's School in Beacon until she and Pete began to grow the family. She then worked taking care of the home and caring for her three sons. When her boys were a little older, she went back to work as a substitute teacher at St. Joachim-St. John's School and also became the office manager at Halvey Funeral Home in Beacon.
Kathie had a lifelong interest in genealogy and had traced some branches of the family to the 1600's as well as disproving some family stories. Through her research she was able to join the Daughters of the American Revolution and was a member and past regent of the Melzingah Chapter in Beacon. She also shared her talents with many people helping them research their families.
She was a parishioner of St. Joachim-St. John the Evangelist Church in Beacon and was a former member of the choir. Kathie was a former member of the Eastern Star and was active in her younger years. She also was a former Cub Scout Leader when her sons were younger. Although she was a terrible backseat driver, she and Peter enjoyed traveling south in the late winter when her boys could help cover the family business.
Survivors include her father William C. Diener of Beacon; her husband Peter T. Halvey at home in Beacon; and her three sons, William J. Halvey of Wappingers Falls, Joseph C. Halvey and his fiancée, Alexandra Flagg of Alexandria, Virginia, Patrick J. Halvey and his wife, Kayla of Beacon, and daughter-in-law, Kristin Catalano of Wappingers Falls. She was "Oma" to her six grandchildren, Francisco, Maria, Rocco, Salvatore, John Joseph "JJ" and Aubrey.
Family will receive friends on Monday, October 21, 2019 from 4 to 7 p.m. at Riverview Funeral Home by Halvey, 2 Beekman Street in Beacon. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, October 22 at St. John the Evangelist Church, 35 Willow Street in Beacon. Interment will follow in St. Joachim Cemetery, 325 Washington Avenue in Beacon.
The family would like to thank Fishkill Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing for their care and kindness, Kaplan Family Hospice Residence for everything they did for her in her final days as well as everyone who kept her and the family in their thoughts and prayers.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Hudson Valley Chapter of the , 2649 South Road, Suite 101, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601 or to St. Joachim-St. John the Evangelist Church, 2 Oak Street, Beacon, NY 12508.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Oct. 16 to Oct. 20, 2019