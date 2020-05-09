|
Kathleen A. Hendrickson
Poughkeepsie - Kathleen Lutz Hendrickson passed away May 5th in her home in Poughkeepsie NY. A lifelong resident of Dutchess County, she was born October 30, 1955 to Allen and Mary Jane Lutz who predecease her. She attended St. Mary's Elementary and graduated from Roy C. Ketcham High School and Dutchess County Community College. She was employed at IBM as a technician in the System Test Crib and Frame Build and enjoyed a prosperous career for over 30 years there. She was an avid reader who loved family vacations on the Jersey shore and her trips to Ireland. Kathy is survived by her daughter Kristen Hendrickson of Poughkeepsie who has been her stronghold throughout the years. She is also survived by her 8 siblings Maureen, Shirley, Cindy, Allen, Mary Ellen, Jeanine, Matt and Teresa, many nieces, nephews, aunts and uncle.. She is predeceased by her daughter Stefani, a loss so deep she carried with her till her death. This will be a joyful reunion for them. She will be missed by all she left behind, but they take comfort in knowing she is finally at peace. The family suggests memorials sent to Camp Wa Wa Segowea via the website www.smithpark.org or sent to Smith Park, home of Camp Wa Wa Segowea PO Box 4994, Poughkeepsie, NY 12602. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, a memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of the Wm. G. Miller & Son FH, Inc., 371 Hooker Ave., Poughkeepsie, NY 12603. If you wish to send an online condolence please visit our website at www.wmgmillerfuneralhome.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from May 9 to May 11, 2020