Kathleen 'Kitty' Dionysius
Rhinebeck - Kathleen "Kitty" Dionysius,77, passed away Tuesday, March 5, 2019, at her home in Rhinebeck.
Born December 14, 1941 in Wappingers, she was the daughter of Katherine and Arthur Buckley.
Kitty worked 31 years at Ferncliff Nursing Home. She enjoyed gardening and traveling
Kitty is survived by her husband Charles Dionysius; her sons Curtis Velie of Rhinebeck and Scott Velie of Albany; her step-daughter Tracey Ferreri of Amenia and step-son David Dionysius of the state of Washington; two brothers John and Arthur Buckley, Jr. of Wappingers Falls; and a sister Frances Livingston of Florida.
She was predeceased by her parents, her first husband Percy Velie and a brother James Buckley.
Funeral arrangements are private.
The family wishes to express their gratitude to Hospice for the care Kitty received. Memorial donations may be made to the Hospice Foundation, 374 Violet Ave, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Dapson-Chestney Funeral Home, 51 W. Market St., Rhinebeck.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Mar. 6, 2019