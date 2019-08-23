|
|
Kathleen E. Turner
Poughkeepsie, New York - Kathleen E. Turner 84 of Poughkeepsie passed away at home on August 21, 2019 surround by her family. Kathleen was a lifelong resident, born in Poughkeepsie on February 8, 2019, she was the daughter of the late Kenneth and the late Katherine Belding Croshier.
In 1965 Kathleen married George W. Turner Jr. he predeceased Kathleen in 2007.
Kathleen was a member of the College Hill Ladies Golf League and St. Martin dePorres Church. Kathleen loved to golf and bowl.
Kathleen is survived by her children Patricia A. Lysko and her husband Allan of Poughkeepsie, NY., George W. Turner III of Poughkeepsie, NY., Kenneth S.F. Turner and his wife Nichol of Poughkeepsie, NY., Kathleen M. Turner Cotter and her wife Katie of Long Beach, California., 8 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren.
Kathleen was predeceased by her son Patrick E. Turner and her brother Joseph Croshier.
Calling Hours will be held Saturday August 24, 2019 from 11am to 2pm at the Timothy P. Doyle Funeral Home 371 Hooker Ave. Poughkeepsie, New York 12603. There will be a prayer service during the Calling Hours at 1:30pm. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.
The family ask that memorial donations be made in Kathleen's name to Hudson Valley Hospice 374 Violet Ave. Poughkeepsie, NY. 12601 or to 501 St. Jude's Place Memphis Tenn. 38105
If you would like to leave an online condolence please visit our website at www.doylefuneralhome.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Aug. 23, 2019