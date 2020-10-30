Kathleen "Kathie" J. Wirth
Highland - WIRTH, Kathleen "Kathie" J. (nee Minnock) of Highland, NY passed on October 20, 2020 with her sons at her side. She was a graduate of Northport HS and went on to earn a degree from Concordia College. Kathie was a Hudson Valley resident for fifty years, where she worked as a Senior Mortgage Loan Officer and raised her family. She was a skilled gardener, chef, storyteller, and gift wrapper. She will be remembered most for how she listened to and cared for her family, for her generosity, thoughtfulness, and her love of Christmastime. The Beloved Mother of Jonathan, Christopher (Sharon), and David (Andria). Loving grandmother "Ome" of Tristan, Kaia, Ella, Maddie, and Kate. Daughter of Eleanor and the late Francis. Sister of Francis (Kathy), Eileen, Eleanor (Hal), and Christopher (Jennifer). Funeral services entrusted to Brueggemann Funeral Home. Interment of Ashes will be conducted on November 7th, at 11:00 am at Northport Rural Cemetery. www.bfhli.com