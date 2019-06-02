Services
Riverview Funeral Home By Halvey LLC
2 Beekman Street
Beacon, NY 12508
(845) 831-0380
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 2, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Riverview Funeral Home By Halvey LLC
2 Beekman Street
Beacon, NY 12508
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Riverview Funeral Home By Halvey LLC
2 Beekman Street
Beacon, NY 12508
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kathleen Zimmermann
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathleen J. Zimmermann


1943 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Kathleen J. Zimmermann Obituary
Kathleen J. Zimmermann

Wappingers Falls - Kathleen J. Zimmermann, a resident of Wappingers Falls, passed away peacefully on May 30, 2019 at the Kaplan Family Hospice Residence, Newburgh. She was 75.

Kathleen was born on December 24, 1943 in New Rochelle, the daughter of the late Dominick and Rose Campo Bellizzi. She married Ralph Zimmerman, who predeceased her in 2004. She was a member of the Sleepy Hollow Doll Club and a former member of the Ladies Auxiliary of the Chelsea Fire Company.

Kathleen is survived by her sons, Eric, Kurt and his wife, Jamie and Scott and his wife, Jennifer; her grandchildren, Max, Emily and Luke; her companion, Doug Logan; her brothers, Joseph Bellizzi and his wife, Jan and Don Bellizzi and his wife, Gale; several nieces and nephews.

Family and friends will gather on Sunday, June 2 from 4 to 7 p.m. at Riverview Funeral Home by Halvey, 2 Beekman Street, Beacon. A funeral service will be held on Monday, June 3 at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Fishkill Rural Cemetery, Fishkill.

Memorial donations in memory of Kathleen may be made to the , .

To send a personal condolence please visit www.riverviewbyhalvey.com.

Funeral arrangements are under the care of Patrick J. Halvey of Riverview Funeral Home by Halvey, LLC.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on June 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now