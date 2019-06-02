|
Kathleen J. Zimmermann
Wappingers Falls - Kathleen J. Zimmermann, a resident of Wappingers Falls, passed away peacefully on May 30, 2019 at the Kaplan Family Hospice Residence, Newburgh. She was 75.
Kathleen was born on December 24, 1943 in New Rochelle, the daughter of the late Dominick and Rose Campo Bellizzi. She married Ralph Zimmerman, who predeceased her in 2004. She was a member of the Sleepy Hollow Doll Club and a former member of the Ladies Auxiliary of the Chelsea Fire Company.
Kathleen is survived by her sons, Eric, Kurt and his wife, Jamie and Scott and his wife, Jennifer; her grandchildren, Max, Emily and Luke; her companion, Doug Logan; her brothers, Joseph Bellizzi and his wife, Jan and Don Bellizzi and his wife, Gale; several nieces and nephews.
Family and friends will gather on Sunday, June 2 from 4 to 7 p.m. at Riverview Funeral Home by Halvey, 2 Beekman Street, Beacon. A funeral service will be held on Monday, June 3 at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Fishkill Rural Cemetery, Fishkill.
