Kathleen Jeannette (Thorpe) Tompkins
Stamford, VT - Kathleen Jeannette (Thorpe) Tompkins, 66 of Stamford, VT died Tuesday April 9, 2019 at Berkshire Medical Center.
She was born in Cold Spring, NY on May 10, 1952 daughter of Jean (Lewis) Thorpe and the late Charles Richard Thorpe Sr. She graduated from FDR High School in Hyde Park, NY.
Survivors include one daughter- Jennifer Lynn Douglass of Clarksburg, MA and one son- Joshua Keith Tompkins of Stamford, VT. She also leaves five grandchildren including Jake, Megan, Karlie, Emma, and Natalie and four great-grandchildren; two sisters- Maureen Tanner and Sally Jean Colletti; three brothers- Russell Thorpe, Gerald Thorpe and Jeffrey Thorpe and nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brother, Charles Richard Thorpe Jr.
FUNERAL NOTICE: A celebration of life memorial will be held by the family at a later date.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Apr. 16, 2019